Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sabre by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.00. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

