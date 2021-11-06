PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after buying an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after buying an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

