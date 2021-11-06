Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

