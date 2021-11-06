Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

OXM opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

