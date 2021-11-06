Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Sells $2,377,222.77 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OMI stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $1,348,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 37.5% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.