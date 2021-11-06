Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Announces Earnings Results

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

OVV stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ovintiv stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Ovintiv worth $58,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

