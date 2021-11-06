Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $104.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.22. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Overstock.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 393,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after acquiring an additional 66,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.