Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Shares Down 0.1%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 60,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 40,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Otsuka alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.