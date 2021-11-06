OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. OrthoPediatrics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

KIDS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 85,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $65,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $647,017. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 708.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of OrthoPediatrics worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

