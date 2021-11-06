OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. OrthoPediatrics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.93. 85,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $165,233.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $647,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OrthoPediatrics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 708.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of OrthoPediatrics worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

