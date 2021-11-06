Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OCDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 68.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,428,579 shares of company stock worth $427,597,067 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

