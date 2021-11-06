Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. 278,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,226. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $83,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

