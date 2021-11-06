Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 83.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $46,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 102,563 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,698,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,636,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

ORGO stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

