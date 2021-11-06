O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.32 and the lowest is $5.11. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $29.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.92 to $30.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $30.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.00 to $32.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

ORLY stock traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $638.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.33. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.