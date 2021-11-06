Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.00. 4,986,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,629. The stock has a market cap of $805.79 million, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.60%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 424.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

