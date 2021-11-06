Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 883,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,086. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $233.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 368.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

ORTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

