Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.07. Approximately 47,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 166,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

OPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, M Partners set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Opsens in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Opsens alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.45 million and a P/E ratio of 428.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.45.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.