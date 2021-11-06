Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.32. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $213.77 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.