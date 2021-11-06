Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCPC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

TCPC stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

