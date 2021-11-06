Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Financial Survey

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Open Text and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $3.39 billion 4.14 $310.67 million $3.24 15.93 IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 312.07 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -12.44

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 9.17% 21.87% 9.06% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,329.21% -145.69% -121.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Open Text and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 1 4 0 2.80 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Open Text currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.26%. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Open Text.

Summary

Open Text beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions. It also offers consulting, managed, and learning services. The company was founded on June 26, 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

