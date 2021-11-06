Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,321,626 shares of company stock valued at $44,905,942 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 196,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,930,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 662,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,669. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 169.70 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

