Ontrak Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 30,528 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,680% compared to the average daily volume of 1,715 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,724. 53.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ontrak by 49.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter worth about $143,000.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

