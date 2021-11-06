One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%.

Shares of OLP stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $711.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $34.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

OLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis increased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Collins Stewart started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,878.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,038 shares of company stock worth $184,493 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

