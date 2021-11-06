Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,072. The company has a market capitalization of $296.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

