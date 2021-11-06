ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.59.

NASDAQ ON opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $61.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 700.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

