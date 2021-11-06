OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.010-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.22 billion-$7.22 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMRON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded OMRON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OMRNY opened at $104.29 on Friday. OMRON has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $107.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

