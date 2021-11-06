Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of ZEUS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 174,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,951. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $295.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Olympic Steel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.97% of Olympic Steel worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.