Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $348.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $360.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

