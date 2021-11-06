OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $25.28 or 0.00041416 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $484.71 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00244246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

