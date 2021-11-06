Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $418.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 82.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

