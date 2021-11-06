OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. OGE Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $1.79-1.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. OGE Energy has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of OGE Energy worth $32,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

