Odyssey Reaches Market Cap of $6.84 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.84 million and $295,196.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00251336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.