Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Trims Holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.08% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPT stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

