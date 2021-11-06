Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $81,000 Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $339.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

