Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 14,398 Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ATXI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avenue Therapeutics Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

