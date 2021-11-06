Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 11,703 Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $2,363,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 20.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $521.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBCP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

