Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 225,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $96.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

