Occidental Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 53,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 169,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $254.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

