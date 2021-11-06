Occidental Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

