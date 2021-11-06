Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 7,935 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 327.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter.

PBW opened at $91.50 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $70.39 and a 1-year high of $138.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09.

