Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 37,401 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,401 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Walker & Dunlop worth $25,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WD opened at $145.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.28. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.79 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

