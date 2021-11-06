Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $24,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 486,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,456,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

