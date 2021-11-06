Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.03 Million Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $25,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Heska stock opened at $192.15 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,011.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

