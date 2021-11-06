Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.49 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Element Solutions worth $24,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 553.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,717,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $26.03 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

