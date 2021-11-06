Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,697 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,697 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $23,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TOL opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.03.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

