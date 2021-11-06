NULS (NULS) Reaches Market Cap of $55.39 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $55.39 million and $6.77 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00080030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00099969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.91 or 0.07285195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.46 or 1.00264371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022455 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.