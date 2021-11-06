Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE opened at $112.20 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,534 shares of company stock worth $7,690,707. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

