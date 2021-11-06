Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 604,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

