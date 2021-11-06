Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

NYSE:NUS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 604,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,759. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

