Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NVAX stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $195.63. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
