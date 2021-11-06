Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NVAX stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $195.63. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $5,074,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $17,240,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Novavax by 92.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after purchasing an additional 97,491 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.